"Field Cast" and "City Cast" have been unveiled as the names of the Games and city volunteers respectively at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The two were chosen after receiving the most votes in a ballot of volunteer applicants, which took place from December 12 to January 20.

Participants in the ballot were given a shortlist of four names, chosen from the 149 pairs originally proposed and submitted by advertising agencies.

"Field Cast" and "City Cast" claimed 16,187 votes, with "Shining Blue and Shining Blue Tokyo" second on 10,328.

"Games Anchor" and "City Anchor" finished third on 5,688 votes, while "Games Force" and "City Force" received 5,536.

Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshiro Muto said each volunteer was essential to the success of the Games ©Getty Images

"The nicknames for both the Tokyo 2020 Games volunteers and staff, and City Volunteers were decided today," Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshiro Muto said.

"We will strive to make these names become well known by using them in various opportunities such as at the orientation meetings which will start on February 9.

"They were decided upon by votes submitted by people who applied to be Games volunteers.

"We believe that each volunteer is essential to the success of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

"We will continue our preparations so that all Games volunteers and staff will grow to love and be proud of these names and will help in leading to the success of the Games."

More than 200,000 people applied to be a volunteer at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

Interviews and "orientation sessions" for applicants living in Japan are scheduled to begin next month, with general training set to follow in October.

Orientation for overseas applicants will be held via video call between March and July before training takes place in June 2020.