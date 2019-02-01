Sweden's Anna Hasselborg skipped her team to victory against Canada to lead Group A at the Curling World Cup in Jönköping.

The home favourites recorded an emphatic 8-1 win against Canada's Team Darcy Robertson at the Jönköping Curling Club.

The Olympic champions now lead Group A by one point, ahead of Russia who narrowly defeated China 5-4.

"We felt like we had the chance to blank the third and have hammer in the fourth and really focus and play a solid end there," Hasselborg said.

"It really changed the momentum of this game.

"I think that we controlled the ice a bit better than them and we took advantage of the misses.

"Of course, we want to play in the final on Sunday."

Scotland and United States were forced into a shootout in Group B, with Scotland eventually emerging as 3-2 winners.

Anna Hasselborg 🇸🇪 with a precise draw for three points, to take control of the game! 👏#CurlingWorldCup #Curling pic.twitter.com/REO8jomYQ9 — Curling World Cup (@curlingworldcup) February 1, 2019

With the US failing to pick up points, South Korea's Team Minji Kim took the lead of Group B following a 6-3 win against Japan.

In the men's competition, Sweden's Team Nicklas Edin defeated Japan 5-4 in Group A, with Yannick Schwaller skipped Switzerland to a 6-4 victory against Team Korey Dropkin of the United States.

Group B saw Norway dominate against China 10-6, while Scotland narrowly edged past Canada 5-4.

Switzerland and Norway had successful days in the mixed competition.

The Swiss team first beat Canada 9-6, then won against South Korea 9-3 in Group A.

Norway defeated the US 10-6 before triumphing against China 10-5 in Group B.

The round-robin competition is due to continue in the men, women's and mixed events tomorrow.