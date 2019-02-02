American star Mikaela Shiffrin secured a personal best 13th International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Skiing World Cup win of the season as she claimed a dominant slalom victory in Maribor in Slovenia today.

Shiffrin shared top spot on the podium with Slovakia's Petra Vlhová in yesterday's giant slalom but was comfortably ahead of the rest of the field today, finishing 0.77 seconds quicker than Sweden's Anna Swenn Larsson.

The formidable American 23-year-old clocked a combined time of 1min 42.60sec in her two runs to defeat Larsson as third place went to Wendy Holdener of Switzerland.

Victory for Shiffrin saw her set a highest the amount of World Cup wins within a single season.

It also allowed her to lay down another marker prior to the upcoming Alpine Skiing World Championships, due to begin with the Opening Ceremony in Åre on Monday (February 4).

Mikaela Shiffrin was in commanding form in the last event before the World Championships ©Getty Images

Shiffrin extended her lead at the top of the overall standings as she now has 1,694 points, 651 in front of nearest challenger Vlhová.

"I am really proud of this whole season," said Shiffrin.

"My team has done a great job and here we are.

"It's hard to put it into words."

Today's downhill race at the men's World Cup event in Garmisch-Partenkirchen was cancelled owing to poor weather conditions.

Race organisers admitted there was no chance the competition could take place due to a combination of heavy and wet snowfall and poor visibility.

The FIS announced the process to find a replacement venue to host the cancelled event was already underway, with Kvitfjell in Norway earmarked as the potential location.

A giant slalom is set to be held in Garmisch-Partenkirchen tomorrow but organisers admitted conditions were "unfavourable".