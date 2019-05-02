Justin Gimelstob has announced his resignation from the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) board after being sentenced for assault.

Gimelstob had faced calls to leave his role after he was given three years' probation and 60 days of community service after pleading "no contest" to a battery charge.

The incident, which took place last October, was described by a judge as a “violent, unprovoked attack in public in front of children”.

The American was accused of attacking Randall Kaplan, a long-time friend of his former wife.

Gimelstob, a two-times Grand Slam mixed doubles champion with Venus Williams, pleaded no contest to a felony battery charge and a judge used his discretion to reduce the offence to a misdemeanour.

He must also complete 52 weeks of anger management classes.

The 42-year-old had been one of three player representatives on the ATP Board but will now leave the role.

“I am resigning effective immediately from the ATP Board of Directors,” Gimelstob wrote on Facebook.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to hold this position for the past 11 years.

“My job was to best represent the players, the ATP, and be a custodian of the sport.

“My choices and actions last Halloween night prohibit me from doing that at this time.

“My role is designed to work on behalf of the players and the sport and it is clear that I have now become a significant burden and distraction to both.

“That is not something that could or should continue.

“I'm heartbroken to walk away from something I love so much, but given the current climate I do not deserve to be in this position of influence.”

Justin Gimelstob, right, had faced calls to leave his position from several top players ©Getty Images

“I now more than ever appreciate that people in elected positions of influence must be held to the highest standard of conduct.

“I breached that standard on a night last October.

“I have always taken responsibility for my role in the events that evening and will continue to do so.

“While I can, have, and will continue to dispute the way that evening has been depicted, the material matter is that my judgment that evening compromised the sport and the people that entrusted me with the authority to represent them.

“I am deeply saddened and remorseful that my actions have caused the sport, players, my colleagues, friends and family such a distraction.

“Actions have consequences and me stepping away from a role I cherished is one of them that I accept.”

Gimelstob ‘s resignation came amid statements from players questioning whether he should remain in the role.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka had called for the ATP player council to take action.

The Swiss player had stated it was a “shameful period in our great sport”.

Players need to speak out. Justin Gimelstob has been convicted of a violent assault. It simply can not be possible for anyone to condone this type of behaviour and worse support it. In any other business or sport we would not be discussing this. — Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) April 30, 2019

“Players need to speak out,” Wawrinka wrote.

“Justin Gimelstob has been convicted of a violent assault.

“It simply can not be possible for anyone to condone this type of behaviour and worse support it.

“In any other business or sport we would not be discussing this.”

Britain's Andy Murray had told the Telegraph he did not see how it was possible for Gimelstob to “remain in a position of authority or management at the ATP”.

Prior to his resignation, the ATP had stated it was set to review Gimelstob’s position.

Gimelstob also works as a broadcaster for Tennis Channel, but is currently on a leave of absence.