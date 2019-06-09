The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has extended its partnership with optics company Seiko for 10 more years.

The Japanese firm will provide state-of-the-art timing and measurement services to all World Athletics Series events until 2029.

This totals 37 events, including five World Athletics Championships.

The partnership started with the 1985 World Indoor Games in Paris, when Seiko was chosen to provide the timing and distance measurement services.

Over the subsequent 34 years, Seiko has served at 184 IAAF events, including 15 World Championships.

The technologies provided by Seiko have evolved over the years, allowing data of ever-greater precision to be delivered more quickly and more widely to officials, athletes and audiences.

Seiko provides state-of-the-art timing and measurement services for athletics events ©IAAF

"Seiko has been a trusted and valued partner of athletics for more than 30 years," said IAAF President Sebastian Coe.

"Timing and measurement has improved substantially in that time and Seiko has always been at the forefront of the evolution.

"As we look forward to the next decade, we know that innovation and technology in sport will change immeasurably and we look forward to continuing to offer athletes, fans and media partners the latest technology and creative thinking in partnership with Seiko’s expertise and world leading sports timing."

Seiko is finalising its plans for the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha this September.

"We are delighted that the IAAF has, once again, shown its trust in Seiko," Shinji Hattori, chairman and group chief executive of Seiko Holdings Corporation, said.

"We look forward to helping athletics develop and to providing our timing and measurement services to some of the most exciting and popular sports events in the world over the next 10 years."