Five previous winners of the Ovo Energy Women's Tour are returning to compete in the International Cycling Union (UCI) Women's World Tour event in England.

On the startlist is Coryn Rivera of the United States, attempting to retain the title she earned last year.

Women's cycling giant Marianne Vos of The Netherlands, the London 2012 Olympic gold medallist and three-time world road race champion, will challenge her, having won the first edition of the race in 2014.

Lisa Brennauer of Germany, home favourite Lizzie Deignan and Kasia Niewiadoma of Poland are also aiming to reclaim the trophy.

The race has expanded to six stages for the first time.

The route for this year's Ovo Energy Women's Tour in the UK, due to start with a 157 kilometres stage from Beccles to Stowmarket, has been described as the most "brutal yet" by race organisers ©Ovo Energy Women's Tour

Only one is contested in Suffolk, with cyclists then racing in Kent, Oxfordshire, Warwickshire and the Welsh counties of Powys and Carmarthenshire.

This year's edition has been described as the most "brutal yet" by organisers.

The first stage is due to ake place tomorrow, consisting of a 157.6 kilometres race between Beccles and Stowmarket.

A group of 96 cyclists are set to compete.