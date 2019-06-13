Paris's deputy mayor Jean-François Martins has claimed that this month's Olympic Day will "reaffirm" that the 2024 Games will be "for all Parisians".

Paris 2024, the French Ministry of Sport and the French National Olympic Committee have joined forces to combine Olympic Day and the Festival of Sport, producing a weekend of events and activities.

Held on June 22 and 23, highlights will include the opening of the Île-de-France Olympic Water Sports Stadium, a celebration of sport on the Place de la Concorde in and the staging of races that will decide the first qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games mass-participation marathon.

Other events organised for the French capital include a day for children on June 19 with each Parisian borough setting up a different sporting activity.

On June 22 there will be a focus on five squares in Paris with each symbolising an Olympic ring.

Attendees will be able to participate in Olympic sports with golf taking place on Canal Saint Martin and a basketball competition at La Dalle des Olympiads.

Place de la Concorde is set to become a playground on June 23, with demonstrations from athletes such as former professional basketball player Tony Parker and London 2012 Olympic pole vault gold medallist Renaud Lavillenie.

Thirty Olympic and Paralympic federations will be present throughout the day to share their sport.

Martins declared that the celebrations would bring the 2024 Games closer to the residents of Paris.

Place de la Concorde in Paris will host a day of sporting activities and demonstrations as part of the city's Olympic Day celebrations ©Getty Images

"With five years until the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, Olympic Day this year will be closer to the inhabitants," he said.

"It will move directly to the heart of our boroughs, especially in the popular neighbourhoods.

"This edition will reaffirm that these Olympics will also be the Games of all Parisians.

"Thanks to the many disciplines and activities offered by the French federations, these Olympic Days will allow both sports fans and those curious to discover and practice sport in a public space."

Olympic Day will also take place outside of Paris, with cities such as Marseille, Lyon and Bordeaux hosting events, alongside smaller towns and villages.

Qualifying races for the mass-participation marathon at Paris 2024 will take place around the country, with 46 places in the Olympic event up for grabs.

"The 2019 edition of Olympic Day will mark a new historic stage of the Paris 2024 Games," said Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet.

"Parisians and French will be able to qualify themselves to participate in the Games.

"We want to make the weekend an exceptional moment illustrating our desire to offer a unique experience around sport and a revolutionary Games, open to all."

Olympic Day was first celebrated in 1948 and commemorates the creation of the International Olympic Committee in 1894.