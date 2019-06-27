Tokyo 2020 has today welcomed Google Japan G.K. as an official supporter, the third domestic tier of the Organising Committee's record-breaking multi-billion dollar sponsorship programme.

The company will be a partner in the category "Internet-based information and navigation services".

This includes web/app or Internet search engine systems and services, Internet-based navigation and mapping services, virtual or intelligent personal assistant systems and services, Internet-based translation systems and services, and online local directory services.

Its addition brings the total number of Tokyo 2020 domestic partners to 64, including 15 Gold Partners, 32 official partners and 17 official supporters, all of whom will play vital roles in the successful delivery of next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"We are delighted to welcome Google, a company which provides various services including Internet search, online maps and language translation, as an official supporter," Tokyo 2020 President Yoshirō Mori said.

"With their support, we expect the Tokyo 2020 Games, which will attract people from all over the world, to generate even more excitement."

Peter Fitzgerald, President of Google Japan G.K., added: "We are thrilled with this opportunity to contribute to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

"This is our first Olympic and Paralympic Games sponsorship, and we’re proud that it’s for Tokyo, a city where we opened our first international office in 2001.

"We will work hard to ensure that our products help prepare Tokyo 2020 for the Games and help everyone share the excitement from Olympic and Paralympic venues across Japan."

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Tokyo 2020 has achieved in excess of $3 billion (£2.4 billion/€2.6 billion) in domestic sponsorship with one-year to go until the Olympics and Paralympics.

John Coates, chair of the Tokyo 2020 International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission, confirmed the figure during an update on preparations at the IOC Session in Lausanne.

London 2012 was previously believed to hold the record, when $1.1 billion (£866 million/€967 million) was achieved.