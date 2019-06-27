The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) has held an action-packed event in Rio de Janeiro to mark Olympic Day.

The Time Brazil Training Center at the Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre played host to sports clinics and educational actions for hundreds of children.

There was also the opportunity to chat with Brazilian modern pentathlete Yane Marques, the women’s individual Olympic bronze medallist at London, and COB Hall of Fame member Hortência Marcari, considered to be one of the greatest female basketball players in Brazil.

"It was a very fun morning celebrating the Olympic Day in which we were able to carry out a series of activities and transmit some of the Olympic values," COB vice-president Marco La Porta said.

"It was a great opportunity for kids to try out four new sports: karate, 3x3 basketball, baseball and sailing."

After attending a play that conveyed the Olympic values, four sports clinics were held.

Sailing was one of the four sports children could try out ©COB

The children then took pictures with Team Brazil mascot Ginga and chatted with Marques and José Neto, coach of the Brazil women's basketball team.

"This experience goes far beyond today," Marques said.

"Why not believe that from here they will become interested in living a life dedicated to sports?

"They were able to incorporate certain principles that sport teaches in a playful way.

"They are values we learn on the slopes, on the mats and in the pools, but we take them into our lives."

Olympic Day celebrates the anniversary of the founding of the International Olympic Committee on June 23, 1894, and the renaissance of the Olympic Games.