Russian sensation Viktoriia Listunova crowned a fruitful Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships in Hungary by grabbing her third gold on the final day in Hungarian city Győr.

The 14-year-old racked up a total of 14.166 on the floor at Audi Aréna to finish ahead of China’s Yushan Ou on 13.833 points and Elena Gerasimova of Russia on 13.533.

Listunova had already won gold in the all-around and team all-around events, as well as securing silver in the uneven bars.

Gerasimova got on top of the rostrum in the balance beam, her 14.200 points enough to get the better of Xiaoyuan Wei of China on 13.733 and American Kayla DiCello on 13.733.

Japan’s Takeru Kitazono followed up gold in the pommel horse yesterday with a medal of the same colour in the parallel bars.

Today saw the balance beam event contested at the Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships ©FIG/Twitter

He topped an all-Asian podium on 14.266 points, with China’s Haonan Yang and Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka second and third on 13.900 and 13.766, respectively.

The home nation enjoyed medal success in the horizontal bar where Nazar Chepurnyi led the way on 13.700 points.

Russia’s Ivan Gerget was second with 13.600 points and another Hungarian, Krisztián Balázs, third on 13.400.

Gabriel Burtanete of Romania won the vault thanks to a 14.424 points total, with Yang second on 14.300 and Britain’s Jasper Smith-Gordon third courtesy of his 14.183 effort.

Today’s action rounded off the inaugural edition of the International Gymnastics Federation event.