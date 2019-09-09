The South African Football Association (SAFA) has released its men's team from international duty after Madagascar became the latest team to pull out of a friendly against the nation following xenophobic attacks in the country.

Madagsacar were due to travel to Johannesburg for a hastily-arranged match on Saturday (September 7) but withdrew amid the violence in South Africa, which has been aimed at foreigners.

They had stepped in to replace Zambia, who where scheduled to host South Africa in Lusaka before pulling out.

The Madagascar Football Association said it was "necessary and wise to decline the invitation".

In a statement, the SAFA urged "all footballers and sportspeople to join hands and unequivocally condemn any violation of the rights of fellow Africans in our country as well as xenophobic attacks".

South Africa were due to play Zambia in a friendly this weekend ©Getty Images

"The decision to release the players was taken after the meeting with the players and technical staff," the SAFA said.

"SAFA has consistently and strongly condemned the xenophobic attacks and the criminal looting of foreign and South African businesses and wanton attacks on foreign nationals and South African citizens.

"We reiterate our call that these criminals must be arrested and dealt with harshly."

The violence, targeting foreign-owned businesses and foreign residents in Pretoria and Johannesburg, has caused at least 10 deaths and led to the arrest of over 400 people.

South African Minister of Social Development Susan Shabangu told the BBC the rioters and those involved in the attacks were fearful of losing their jobs to foreigners.