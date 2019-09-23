FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the world governing body have been "assured" by Iran that it will end its ban on women attending football matches.

The 49-year-old Swiss demanded that the country change its stance earlier this month and said FIFA were "expecting positive developments" before the Iranian men's World Cup qualifier with Cambodia next month.

He has now reported supposed good news after speaking at a conference in Milan which analysed this year's Women's World Cup in France.

"We need to have women attending," Infantino, who was re-elected unopposed as President in June, said.

"We have been assured that as of the next international game of Iran, women will be allowed to enter football stadiums.

"This is something very important.

"In 40 years this has not happened, with a couple of exceptions."

Iran's clash with Cambodia is due to take place on October 10 at Tehran's Azadi Stadium.

Infantino had stopped short of threatening to suspend Iran if it did not reverse its rule, a move human rights groups have called for after the country failed to show any improvement on its stance towards female supporters.

The situation took a tragic twist earlier this month when Iranian fan Sahar Khodayari committed suicide by setting herself on fire.

Twenty-nine-year-old Khodayari was arrested in March after disguising herself as a man and trying to sneak into a match between Iranian team Esteghlal and Al Ain from the United Arab Emirates at Azadi Stadium.

She was released pending a legal case but, upon returning to Ershad Courthouse to collect her phone on September 2, Khodayari learned that she could be tried by a revolutionary court and put in prison for six months.

Iranian news website Rokna reported that she set herself on fire in protest and later died from her injuries.

All eyes will be on Iran's clash with Cambodia next month to see if female fans are permitted ©Getty Images

Minky Worden, a director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch, has previously criticised FIFA for a "long delay" in bringing about change.

Infantino had previously given the Iranian Football Federation a July 15 deadline to allow women to buy tickets, which was missed.

The country did briefly relax its rules last year, allowing 100 women to watch Iran's friendly with Bolivia.

Another 500 watched the Asian Champions League final match in Tehran between Persepolis and Japan's Kashima Antlers the following month, which Infantino attended, but several women were then arrested in June after putting on fake beards and wigs to attend Iran's friendly against Syria.

FIFA were also criticised when two fans were removed from the Women's World Cup match between Canada and New Zealand in France on June 15, having entered the Stade des Alpes in Grenoble wearing shirts that called for Iranian women to be let into stadiums.

They later performed a U-turn, admitting that the message was social and not political and therefore not breaching any rules.

Women in Iran also struggle to attend volleyball games, with a blanket ban on attendance issued in 2012.

The rules became more moderate in June 2017, with Iranian authorities allowing only a limited number of pre-vetted women to attend games.

Iran is also facing international pressure in judo.

Earlier this month, the International Judo Federation suspended the country over its anti-Israel stance.

It came amid allegations that Saeid Mollaei was placed under pressure at the World Championships to avoid facing an Israeli athlete.

Mollaei said threats had been made against himself and his family.