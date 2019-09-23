New Zealand are determined to make up for their absence from the football tournament at Rio 2016 at the Oceania Football Confederation men's Olympic qualifier in Fiji, according to captain Logan Rogerson.

The qualification process for the 2016 Olympic Games harbours bad memories for the New Zealand team after they were thrown out of the 2015 Pacific Games in Port Moresby for fielding an ineligible player.

New Zealand were dramatically expelled from the competition hours before they were due to play Fiji for a place at Rio 2016 after a protest made by semi-final opponents Vanuatu over the eligibility of South African-born Deklan Wynne for the under-23 team.

It has given Des Buckingham's team extra motivation for the qualifier for Tokyo 2020.

New Zealand began the competition in Fiji with a thumping 6-1 win over Samoa.

FIXTURES | Here are the up coming matches for Group A, ANZ Stadium 🏟 Suva, Fiji on Tuesday 24 September. #SAMSOL #NZLASA #OFCOQM pic.twitter.com/RPoxMkYzsb — OFC Oceania Football (@OFCfootball) September 22, 2019

They play American Samoa in their second game in Suva tomorrow knowing a victory will send them through to the next round.

"The environment is good and we love coming to the islands, we are having a great time here in Fiji, and Des is doing an amazing job," said Rogerson.

"He has got the team culture and everything working very well, so credit to Des and the boys.

"I think it’s really important for New Zealand football to be back on the Olympic stage again.

"Last cycle we missed out so hopefully this year we can make up for it and play on that big stage again."