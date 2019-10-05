Rock Solid Productions have been announced as an official iceless development partner of the United States Curling Association (USCA).

The partnership is aimed at reducing costs for curling demonstration events, with Rock Solid Productions offering exclusive "iceless" synthetic rinks and curling equipment.

Through street and floor curling, participants can play the sport without ice, allowing USCA to promote the sport in new areas.

The Toronto-based company also work closely with the World Curling Federation and Curling Canada on development programmes to promote the sport.

USCA is hoping to continue to promote the sport following the success of its men's team at last year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang when they won the gold medal.

"Partnering with Rock Solid Productions is a great opportunity for USCA to further grow the sport of curling in the United States," Steve O’Keefe, manager of growth and development at USCA, said.

Rock Solid Productions specialise in staging public curling events in unusual locations that do not require ice ©Rock Solid Productions

"With most of these ice-less curling products used at local schools and community events, it provides a great opportunity for us to reach populations that would normally not enjoy an introduction to the sport of curling."

USCA and Rock Solid Productions have previously collaborated at high-profile demonstration events, including the Super Bowl and Olympic team trials.

Through the partnership deal, association members will benefit from reduced retail prices for FloorCurl products.

"We’re extremely proud to partner with USCA and make our longstanding relationship official," said Chad McMullan, owner of Rock Solid Productions.

"This partnership will help ensure that the curling fever that swept the nation after the last Games will continue as more Americans get the opportunity to experience the sport in non-traditional settings.

"We’re excited to play a part in the continued rapid growth of our sport in the US."