The "Vortex" building which will become the Youth Olympic Village has been officially handed over to Lausanne 2020 in a special ceremony in the Swiss city.

Keys to the building were handed over to the Lausanne 2020 Organising Committee by the pension fund of the State of Vaud, which financed and managed the building's construction.

During the Winter Youth Olympic Games, the Vortex will host athletes and their delegations, with all athletes being housed under the same roof at the Youth Olympic Games for the first time.

The 27-metre-high building has a ring-shaped construction, consisting of 712 units, spread along a one per cent sloped, 2.8 kilometre spiral ramp.

"Vortex will be an exceptional home for young athletes during the Games," said Lausanne 2020 President Virginie Faivre.

"The Olympic Games are not just about the sports - they are also about the people, the friendships and the memories created together.

"And what better way for young athletes to experience the Olympic dream in its fullest than by sharing it with the entire Olympic family under one roof.”

The #Lausanne2020 Olympic Village, the Vortex, is now open and ready to welcome…1,880 athletes 😀🗝️🙌 pic.twitter.com/MEdiyBreUP — Lausanne 2020 ❄️ Winter Youth Olympic Games 🥇🥈🥉 (@lausanne2020) October 31, 2019

To tie into Lausanne 2020's commitment to sustainability, Vortex has been established as a long-term investment for the youth, which will assist the demand for student housing in the region.

There are plans for the Vortex to welcome around 1,000 students, staff and academic visitors of the University of Lausanne from summer 2020.

"Vortex has, since the beginning of the Lausanne 2020 adventure, been a key symbol of our engagement for legacy and sustainable development," said Ian Logan, Lausanne 2020 chief executive.

"A project not created exclusively for the Games, but whose development has been accelerated by the Games.

"That's what Lausanne 2020 is all about.

"We are incredibly proud to be inaugurating this exceptional building, which will serve as a home to thousands of students in years to come."

Logan said the building will be embraced by an Olympic spirit and expressed his thanks to the State of Vaud.

The Winter Youth Olympic Games will take place from January 9 to 22, with 1,880 athletes from 70 countries.