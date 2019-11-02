Katinka Hosszú of Hungary clinched her second gold medal at the International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Cup in Kazan.

The three-time Olympic champion triumphed in the women's 400 metres medley at the Kazan Aquatics Palace, recording a time of 4min 36.77sec.

She was followed by Claudia Hufnagl of Austria in 4:44.66 and Zsuzsanna Jakabos of Hungary in 4:44.68.

It was Hosszú's second gold of the competition, having topped the podium in the 50m freestyle yesterday.

There was more success for home favourite Vladimir Morozov.

The multiple world short course champion won the men's 50m backstroke in 24.55, with Michael Andrew of the United States second in 24.60 and another Russian, Grigory Tarasevich, third in 24.85.

Vladimir Morozov triumphed in the men's 50m backstroke at the FINA World Cup in Kazan ©FINA

The hosts had another victory in the men's 1,500m freestyle as Ilia Druzhinin touched home in 15:10.73 after a dominant performance.

His nearest opponent was Yaroslav Potapov in 15:24.71, while Kim Woo-min of South Korea took third in 15:30.93.

Darias Ustinova and Daria Mullakaeva finished first and second in the women's 200m freestyle with times of 1:59.23 and 1:59.42, respectively.

Jakabos claimed another bronze in 1:59.45.

Competition concludes tomorrow with the remaining gold-medal races.