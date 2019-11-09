By Nancy Gillen in Fujairah
IFBB Men’s World Championships: Day two of competition
- 1 hour ago: Holota tops podium in bodybuilding 95kg
- 1 hour ago: Arzeshmand achieves Iran's eighth gold medal of competition
- 3 hours ago: Arzeshmand earns Iran's seventh gold medal
- 3 hours ago: Home favourite strikes gold in bodybuilding 80kg
- 5 hours ago: Ganji achieves Iran's sixth gold in classic bodybuilding 75kg
- 5 hours ago: Iran earns fifth gold medal of competition
- 5 hours ago: Sri Lanka dominate bodybuilding 65kg podium
- 6 hours ago: Cho claims bodybuilding 60kg gold
- 7 hours ago: Bodybuilding finals begin
- 9 hours ago: Competition at World Championships begins
- 9 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the IFBB Men's World Championships
