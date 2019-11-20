Semi-finalists in the women’s event at the European Curling Championships were decided as four teams maintained their impressive records in Helsingborg.

Defending champions Sweden, Russia, Scotland and Switzerland headed into the day locked in a four-way battle to lead the women’s standings at the Olympia Rink.

The morning session proved unable to separate the teams, as each recorded another victory to seal their places in the semi-finals.

Olympic gold medallists Sweden, skipped by Anna Hasselborg, won 8-4 against the Czech Republic.

Scotland were comfortable 10-4 winners against Latvia, Russia beat Norway 9-2 and Switzerland overcame Estonia 11-6.

Germany currently are the best ranked outside the top four, but their record of three wins and four defeats has ended any prospect of a semi-final spot.

Russia and Scotland are due to meet later today with one team’s record set to be dented, while Sweden face Norway and Switzerland take on the Czech Republic.

In the men’s competition, three teams lead the chase for the remaining spots for the semi-finals, behind already qualified Sweden.

Italy moved to joint second by beating The Netherlands 7-6, with their record now standing at five wins and three defeats.

Switzerland beat defending champions Scotland 8-3, leaving both nations tied with Italy.

Denmark and Norway are one win behind after winning matches against England and Russia, respectively.

Germany also have four wins and four defeats following their 10-5 loss to runaway leaders Sweden, who boast eight consecutive victories.

