The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) Executive Board has principally approved its new strategic plan, which will take the organisation through to 2023, during its meeting in Bahrain’s capital Manama.

The final draft of the new strategic plan was presented to the APC Executive Board on the first day of the meeting and was discussed at length prior to its approval.

It will be officially rolled out during the 2020 ASEAN Para Games, which are due to take place in the Philippines from January 18 to 25.

The Board members were said to be happy about the discussion on the new strategic plan and assured to circulate it to all the National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) in the region.

"We have principally agreed to all the aspect of the strategic plan; its mission, vision and action plan," Michael Barredo, the APC Executive Board’s South East Asia representative and President of the Philippine Paralympic Committee, said.

"It is very much aligned with IPC (International Paralympic Committee), which I believe it should be as we are under one umbrella.

"But as we come from different region, our mission can be a bit different to be able to cover the diversities.

"We also did some addition to the core values of the IPC which is important to our region.

"We are working towards a more cohesive and unified [organisation] and by doing so, it will make us a stronger, more dynamic and inclusive Asia."

The APC Executive Board meeting was held across two days in Bahrain's capital Manama ©APC

The second day of the meeting included updates from upcoming Games Organising Committees including that of Hangzhou 2022, whose sport programme was announced by the APC in September.

The APC claims the organisers of the Asian Games in three years' time are currently strengthening their organisation and preparing the budget plan.

They are also said to be working on the first draft of the master plan for the continental event and will await the approval of the Government and APC.

The 2021 APC Conference and General Assembly and 2021 Asian Youth Para Games were also discussed at the meeting.

Furthermore, the Executive Board heard updates on the Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, and was presented with reports from the APC's Standing Committees and from the APC’s five sub-regions.

It was the second meeting of the newly-appointed Board.

"We are very honoured to host the 23rd APC Executive Board meeting here in Bahrain," Sheikh Mohammed bin Duaij Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee (BPC), said.

"I also congratulate Dubai, which is also the headquarters of APC for the successful hosting of the World Para Athletics Championships recently.

"This meeting is an important event for us in terms of building our relationship with the APC, which is under a strong leadership of Mr. Majid Rashed.

"We hope to work closely with the APC in the coming time."

APC President Majid Rashed presents the APC Trophy to Bahrain Paralympic Committee counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Duaij Al Khalifa ©APC

Rashed thanked the BPC and especially Sheikh Mohammed, to whom he presented the APC Golden Pin and Trophy, for extending a warm welcome and being a great host.

"On behalf of the APC, I would like to extend my gratitude and appreciation to the Bahrain Paralympic Committee for being a great host to APC meeting and Board members," he said.

"The initiatives and programmes that the Bahrain NPC have started to do recently reflects their strategic plan for future which is also related to cooperation and the work of the APC's strategic plans and goals.

"In West Asia area, Bahrain started to lead the movement in Gulf countries 40 years ago.

"Bahrain was also on the Paralympic Games podium in the 100 metres T54 in 1988.

"Bahrain has a rich history in Paralympic sport.

"We are very happy to work closely with the Bahrain NPC."