South Korea's men's under-23 coach Kim Hak-bum has welcomed the recommendation from the FIFA Taskforce to extend the age limit for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic football tournament.

Under original rules for the tournament, men's teams were required to consist of under-23 players – with the exception of three overage players.

Concerns were raised by several National Federations following the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to 2021, as the date change would have resulted in several players becoming ineligible.

A FIFA Confederations working group, which was established to assess the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on football, made the recommendation to extend the age limit last week.

The taskforce deemed that the eligibility criteria originally foreseen should be used, which would see players born on or after January 1 in 1997 allowed to participate in next year's Olympics.

The decision will allow players aged 24 to be named in tournament squads, along with the three overage players.

The FIFA Bureau is expected to approve the recommendation, with the International Olympic Committee also backing increased age limits for the rescheduled Games.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) were among the nations to call for the extension, with Kim welcoming the taskforce's recommendation.

"The players born in 1997 did so much work in securing the Olympic berth, and it would have been disappointing if they didn't get a chance to play in the Olympics," Kim said, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

"We're lucky that these players will have their opportunity.

"The recommendation doesn't change the fact that the players have to earn their places on the team.

"Everyone will have the same opportunity."

Success at the Olympic or Asian Games can secure South Korean players exemption from a mandatory two-year military service ©Getty Images

Without the extension, 11 members of South Korea's victorious team at the Asian Football Confederation Under-23 tournament in January would be unable to play at Tokyo 2020.

The event served as a qualifier for Tokyo 2020.

The Olympic tournament offers South Korean players the opportunity of exemption from mandatory two-year military service, should they win a medal.

Members of their bronze medal winning team at the London 2012 Olympics took advantage of the rule and were able to participate in basic military training over a shorter one-month period.

The exception also applies to the Asian Games, with members of South Korea's gold medal winning team at Jakarta and Palembang in 2018 earning the shortened service.

South Korean star Son Heung-min will carry out his mandatory four-week military service later this month, after being a member of the gold medal winning team.

The Koreans were joined by Australia in asking for the Tokyo 2020 age limit to be extended.

Hosts Japan will participate in the men's Olympic tournament, along with Australia and South Korea.

France, Germany, Spain, Romania, New Zealand, Egypt, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Argentina and defending champions Brazil have also qualified.

A Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football Olympic qualifier will determine the final two participants.

No age limit applies to the women's Olympic tournament.

Both competitions will begin prior to the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony on July 23 next year.