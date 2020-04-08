The World Athletics Championships in Oregon have been rescheduled to July 15 to 24 in 2022, World Athletics has announced.

The governing body confirmed earlier this month the World Championships would move from 2021 to avoid a clash with the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

World Athletics Council have approved the new dates, with the governing body saying extensive discussions had been held with stakeholders.

This included organisers of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the multisport European Championships in Munich.

The Commonwealth Games will take place from July 27 to August 7 in Birmingham, with athletics competition expected to be scheduled in the final week of the Games.

The European Championships will follow in Munich between August 11 and 21.

"This will be a bonanza for athletics fans around the world," said Sebastian Coe, World Athletics President.

"They will be treated to six weeks of absolutely first-class athletics.

"More than 70 of our Member Federations are part of the Commonwealth and more than 50 of our member federations are European so our guiding principle in rescheduling the World Championships was to ensure enough space was created around the centrepiece World Athletics Championship for athletes to choose other major events to compete in.

"We were also very mindful that we did not want to damage the other major championships in 2022, because they are also very important to our sport."

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe claims the three events will offer a bonanza of athletics ©Getty Images

"We believe we have found a solution that will allow athletes who are eligible for the other two events to compete in them with the Commonwealth Games Federation planning to stage the athletics programme towards the end of their event," Coe continued.

"This will showcase our sport to its best advantage in the circumstances and we will continue collaborating with all competitions on the detailed programming.

"We would not have chosen to have three major championships back-to-back but it will give us a unique opportunity to promote our sport and its stars around the globe over a six-week period.

"I want to particularly thank Oregon 21 LLC and all its stakeholders for their collaboration and flexibility as well as all World Athletics’ partners and broadcasters who are so critical to delivering the Games and taking it into the homes of millions of fans."

The World Athletics Championships will take place at the new Hayward Field stadium.

The stadium, which is being built for the event, will be able to host 30,000 spectators during major events.

The rescheduling of the World Athletics Championships was among the main impacts on the sporting calendar, following the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The event, which was due to be held in the United States for the first time, had originally been scheduled to take place from August 6 to 15 in 2021.

Confirmation of the revised dates for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics of July 23 to August 8 in 2021 would have created a direct clash, with World Athletics immediately declaring their intention for move the competition to 2022.

Concerns were raised over the potential impact on other major events featuring athletics in 2022.

Commonwealth Games Federation President Louise Martin thanked World Athletics for a collective approach to working through issues raised by the potential congestion of the calendar in 2022.

She said the CGF would work to create space in the Birmingham 2022 schedule to allow for athletes to compete safely at multiple events.

“I would like to thank the leadership of World Athletics for a hugely constructive approach to working with the CGF," Martin said.

"Our collective objective has been to ensure that, in this unprecedented time of global upheaval in all our lives, as well as its impact on the international sports calendar, the interests of athletes are at the centre of all decision-making.

"We will continue to work together to create space within our schedules to provide athletes with the opportunity to safely compete to the best of their abilities at multiple world class events."

The Commonwealth Games Federation say they will work together to create space within schedules to provide athletes will the chance to compete ©Getty Images

Martin's comments were mirrored by Libor Varhaník, interim chair of the Munich 2022 European Championships.

"On behalf of all the stakeholders of the multi-sport European Championships Munich 2022, I would like to thank World Athletics for working constructively and collaboratively with us in finding a new event date that respects the major events already scheduled in 2022," Varhaník said.

"The international sports calendar has been hugely impacted as we battle this terrible global health crisis, and in discussions with World Athletics and the Commonwealth Games Federation our mutual goal has been to put the interest of our athletes at the forefront of our thoughts.

"The European Championships will continue to work closely with World Athletics and the Commonwealth Games Federation to ensure that athletes, media and sports fans are able to enjoy an amazing summer of sport across three world-class events in 2022, from Oregon to Birmingham and culminating in Munich in August on the 50th anniversary of its hosting of the Olympic Games."