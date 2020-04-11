The International Skating Union (ISU) have confirmed the format of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games speed skating test event.

The 2021 World Speed Skating Championships, scheduled from February 25 to 28 in the Chinese capital, also doubles up as a test event for Beijing 2022.

Competition is due to be held at the National Speed Skating Oval, also known as the "Ice Ribbon".

The ISU Council confirmed the format for the event during a virtual meeting.

Competition for the test event is due to be held at the National Speed Skating Oval, a Beijing 2022 venue ©Wikipedia

In the single distance disciplines, competition will take place in the 500 metre, 1,000m, 1,500m and mass start for both men and women.

Men are set to also contest the 5,000m and 10,000m, while women will compete in the 3,000m and 5,000m.

In addition, a team pursuit event will also take place for men and women.