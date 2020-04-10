World Athletics has announced that the weekend of August 8 and 9 2020 is a protected window for national Championships.

The weekend has been established by World Athletics newly created Global Calendar Unit as one where no Wanda Diamond League or World Athletics Continental Tour meetings are scheduled to be held this year.

It will enable national Federations to hold their Championships without clashing with any global meetings.

World Athletics say they are encouraging Federations to hold their national Championships on this weekend if it is safe for athletes to compete then.

The governing body says it is hoping to arrange an international competition season later in 2020 to assist athletes with their preparations for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in July and August 2021.

“None of us can predict the future in these unprecedented times but we do know that different countries are at different stages of managing this pandemic so we are trying to give a structure to our athletes and member Federations so they can begin to plan for the year ahead," said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

"If it is at all possible, we will schedule a belated outdoor season from August to October to help our athletes to figure out where they stand after the disruption of this year.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe says the sport is trying to work out a structure for 2020 to help athletes to prepare for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

“We are hopeful that this can begin with national Championships in many northern hemisphere countries in early August as travel restrictions across country borders will not impact these events.

"This will be followed by what we hope will be a solid international season, but of course we are dependent on the global response to the pandemic.

"Nevertheless, we think it’s better to offer our stakeholders some hope of a return to normality later this year.”

An announcement is expected near the end of the month on the rest of the 2020 season including the Diamond League programme and Continental Tour meetings.

World Athletics announced earlier this week that the Olympic qualification period would remain suspended until December 1 2020, a decision that some athletes described as "disappointing".

Protected windows for 2021 national Championships are June 5 and 6 and June 26 and 27 2021, just prior to the end of the qualifying period for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which will take place from July 23 to August 8 2021.