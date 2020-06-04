Paris 2024 has rejected claims made in a petition from a group opposed to the French capital hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games, suggesting they were based on "preconceived opinions or false information".

NON aux JO2024, whose name translates as "No to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris", called on the French Government to cancel the Games in the petition.

The group raised concerns over the amount being spent on the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, money which it believes would be better off being put towards addressing economic and social issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

NON aux JO2024 also claimed the final budget will far exceed initial projections and said the Olympics are an "immense waste for the benefit of some {corporate sponsors, real estate developers, the construction sector etc} that we can no longer afford".

The petition has been signed by 937 people at the time of writing, with NON aux JO2024 targeting 2,000 signatures.

In a statement responding to the petition, Paris 2024 told insidethegames the Organising Committee welcomed scrutiny but said it was "important that everyone is able to form a clear idea of the project drawing on actual facts rather than preconceived opinions or false information".

The opposition group has called on the French Government to cancel the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games ©NON aux JO2024

"Since day one, we have listened to the ideas and suggestions put forward by society to continue to improve our project, as we are currently doing at the moment in light of the challenges arising from the coronavirus crisis," organisers said.

"Since the bid phase, we have sought to challenge the organisation model to blend social responsibility, environmental sustainability, sporting excellence, grassroots participation and budget control.

"A total of 97 per cent of the funds required by the Paris 2024 Organising Committee come from private resources.

"Public funds will be invested during the Games period and will be targeted to respond to actual needs in the Seine-Saint-Denis area, one of the poorest communities in France.

"After the Games, the Olympic Village and the Media Village will be transformed into housing units, and the Aquatics Centre, which is the only sporting venue that will be built specifically for the Games, will add to the range of community sports facilities in an area where half of 11-year olds do not know how to swim."

Paris 2024 this week acknowledged it would shift its approach towards hosting the event in light of the coronavirus crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to fresh calls for a referendum on Paris hosting the 2024 Games, while City Council officials have also relaunched the debate on the city staging the event.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said in a recent interview with the L'Équipe newspaper that "these are the same doubts that were expressed at each stage of the case, the same respectable oppositions" and said organisers would have to "integrate the lessons of this health crisis" into the planning of the Games.