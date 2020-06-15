Gaby Bayardo and Aida Roman will compete in the semi-finals of World Archery's Lockdown Knockout after winning the latest matches of the virtual tournament.

Eight compound archers participated in last month's invitational tournament, World Archery's first remote knockout event.

The competition was won by Colombia's Sara Lopez.

Recurve archers are participating in the second edition with knock-out matches having begun, following the qualification stage.

The Netherlands' Bayardo was the first archer to secure their place in the semi-finals, after she overcame the United States' Casey Kaufhold in a shoot-off.

The archers finished level at 5-5 in the regulation set.

Kaufhold scored nine points with her shoot-off effort, with Bayardo then hitting 10 to secure victory.

"I'm pretty excited that I'm still in this competition," said Bayardo.

"I was nervous because Casey and I compete a lot against each other and it's always either Casey or me, it just depends who is better on the day, so I knew it was going to be a tough match."

Bayardo, who switched nationality from Mexico to The Netherlands in 2017, will now face her former team-mate Roman.

Mexico's Roman earned a 7-1 win over Turkey's Yasemin Anagoz in their quarter-final tie.

The structure of the tournament ensures the final will feature one man and one woman.

With the quarter-finals completed on the women's side of the draw, attention now turns to the men's ties.

The Netherlands' Steve Wijler will face United States' Brady Ellison today.

Top seed Crispin Duenas of Canada will take on Brazil's Bernardo Oliveira tomorrow (June 16) to determine the last semi-final spot.

Matches will be streamed on World Archery's digital channels.

The tournament winner will receive CHF1,000 (£830/$1,000/€923) in prize money, with the runner-up earning CHF500 (£415/$522/€461).

World Archery say the event is purely invitational, with English-speaking international archers in European and American time zones considered based on fan following, geographical distribution and access to the appropriate technology.

Only archers who can safely shoot in socially distanced settings and in accordance with local health guidelines are permitted to participate.

World Archery has suspended its international competition calendar due to the coronavirus outbreak, with no physical events taking place until September.

The governing body said the situation is being reviewed monthly.