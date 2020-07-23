New logo revealed for 2023 Alpine World Ski Championships in Courchevel-Méribel

An updated logo has been unveiled for the 2023 International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine World Ski Championships in Courchevel-Méribel.

The design, described as "sleek and elegant", is said to have "more assertive emphasis" of the two French resorts.

Two young skiers, Anais from Courchevel and Tom from Méribel, unveiled the new emblem.

It came as Organising Committee staff moved into their new office at Les Praz in Courchevel.

The office sits at the foot of the men's downhill course, with the site visited by FIS staff last week.

"The downhill track is in our view and serves as constant motivation for us to be ready for the Championships," said Perrine Pelen, the director of the Organising Committee.

"Moving to these new offices is a new phase of the project.

Courchevel-Méribel 2023 staff have moved into new offices ©Courchevel-Méribel 2023

"These offices are a stone's throw from Méribel – two ski lifts within a quarter of an hour illustrate the "together" of the two resorts."

Courchevel-Méribel defeated Saalbach in Austria by nine votes to six when they were awarded the 2023 World Championships in 2018.

Organisers have now launched a detailed master plan to assess the stages leading up to the event taking place.

Michel Vion, the President of the French Ski Association, welcomed the progress and said: "We will be judged on the finished product and we have to aim to deliver fantastic World Championships."

Courchevel and Méribel are also due to host the season-ending World Cup Finals in 2022.

The next World Championships will take place in 2021 in Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy, the co-host of the 2026 Winter Olympics alongside Milan.

Italian officials had hoped to move the event back to 2022 because of the coronavirus crisis, but this was rejected by the FIS.