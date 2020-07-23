Czech Open cancelled as ITTF continue event suspension until end of August

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has announced that its events will remain suspended until the end of August, with the Czech Open the latest tournament impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ITTF initially suspended events in March as the global health crisis worsened, and the ongoing impact of coronavirus has led to the governing body's Executive Committee maintaining the halt in play.

Action at the Czech Open was originally scheduled to take place between August 25 and 30 in Olomouc.

The Czech Table Tennis Association and the ITTF agreed the event was "impossible to stage" amid ongoing travel restrictions and potential risks to health and safety.

The ITTF thanked organisers for their hard work towards the preparation of the event.

Separately, the ITTF confirmed the Hong Kong Open, another World Tour event, will not be re-arranged this year.

The competition was initially scheduled for May 5 to 10 before being postponed.

The ITTF confirmed the suspension of events until the end of August ©Getty Images

The ITTF and the Hong Kong Table Tennis Association had hoped to find new suitable dates towards the end of the year, but have now deemed it impossible to reschedule the event in 2020.

Both cancellations follow confirmation earlier this month that the Japan Open will not take place this year.

At a recent Executive Committee meeting, the ITTF announced it would attempt to hold a number of "bubble" or regionally based events, working around international travel restrictions.

This decision came after it was determined that there was a decreasing probability of international events being held this year.