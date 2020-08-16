The hearing for the suspended acting President of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC), Barry Hendricks, has been postponed due to complications related to COVID-19.

According to TimesLIVE, this hearing will now be moved to later in the month with both parties reportedly seeking the date of August 29.

Hendricks' hearing was supposed to be held yesterday, but the previous appointee on the hearing panel was forced to withdraw due to issues related to COVID-19.

In their place, Premier League Soccer prosecutor Nande Becker was brought onto the Board this week and requested the postponement of the hearing on Thursday.

"The complainant [SASCOC] was served with a substantial request for further particulars as well as documents on August 10 [before my appointment] and requires attention before the matter is ripe for hearing," said Becker.

Retired judge Kathy Satchwell will preside over the matter.

The SASCOC Board, on the recommendations of its judicial body chairman Willem Edeling, has charged Hendricks on two counts which could see him banned from holding office at SASCOC if found guilty.

Hendricks was suspended in April amid allegations he had blocked the candidacy of rivals ahead of the SASCOC Presidential election.

The current SASCOC fiasco stems from the stepping down of former President Gideon Sam ©Getty Images

Eight of the nine members of the SASCOC Board reportedly voted in favour of suspending Hendricks.

Hendricks is among the candidates standing to be the full-time successor to Gideon Sam, who stepped down after passing the age limit of 70 in 2019.

The election has led to conflict erupting within the crisis hit organisation.

Alan Fritz, Kaya Majeke and Winston Meyer were also listed as candidates last month, while Athletics South Africa chairman Aleck Skhosana, Free State Rugby President Jerry Segwaba and Netball South Africa President Cecilia Molokwane were not included.

Skhosana and Segwaba have both vowed to challenge their disqualification from the process.

The three candidates had reportedly failed to submit all required documentation.

Tennis South Africa Board member Ntambi Ravele also lodged a challenge after she accused Hendricks of blocking her potential candidacy for the SASCOC Presidency.

Hendricks has denied the allegation, but this led to the SASCOC Board placing him on "special leave" while arbitration proceedings are conducted.