Hanno Pevkur, who is due to run as a candidate in the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) Presidential election, has called for the CEV Congress in Moscow to be held online due to COVID-19.

The Estonian described the current travel restrictions as a "difficult obstacle" to hosting the event in person, with Russia currently limiting entry for foreigners.

Initially, the election was due to take place on June 19 in Moscow, but the Congress was postponed until October 16.

Pevkur is due to challenge incumbent President Aleksandar Boričić of Serbia, who announced his bid for re-election last year, in a two-horse race.

He claimed he had spoken to leaders of National Federations about switching to a virtual Congress, and said they have stated their readiness.

"In light of this, I therefore urge that we reconsider the plans of holding the Congress physically in Moscow and instead propose holding the Congress online, including the various elections that are due to take place, under the management of an independent third-party organisation," Pevkur, a vice-president of the CEV and a Board member of the International Volleyball Federation, said.

(1/3) In these challenging times, it is crucial that our CEV NFs have clarity going forward. While we can't predict how COVID-19 will spread over the next 2 months, I urge that we reconsider the plans of holding our CEV Congress (16/10) in Moscow and instead hold it online. 🏐🇪🇺 — Hanno Pevkur (@HPevkur) August 18, 2020

The proposal comes after other sporting meetings have been held virtually, including the International Olympic Committee's first virtual Session last month, which used two third party organisations to conduct online voting.

Other organisations such as FIFA, World Rugby and World Sailing are also due to host sessions online rather than in person, but some bodies have opted to postpone elections which has led to the terms of officials increasing.

"Taking the step of holding the Congress online will not only show that the CEV is prepared to adapt to new circumstances, but also provide all of our 56 National Federations with the clarity they deserve in these challenging times," added Pevkur.

"With COVID-19 circumstances varying from country to country, an online Congress will also – crucially – enable all Federations to participate and contribute as equals, so that together we can drive a better future for our sport."