SASCOC expected to hold September 19 meeting to determine path to election

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) is expected to host a Special General Meeting (SGM) on September 19, which will aim to determine a date for the troubled organisation’s elections.

Honorary International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Sam Ramsamy was appointed to oversee the election process last month.

Elections were set to take place during the SASCOC Quadrennial General Meeting on March 28, before being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The postponement came amid a troubled nomination process to succeed Gideon Sam, who stepped down as President last year after reaching the age limit.

Ramsamy said SASCOC needed to hold elections as soon as possible, with the organisation currently led by an Acting President and chief executive.

The 82-year-old said last month he was holding meetings with the SASCOC Board and national federations to devise a path to SASCOC holding elections.

According to Times Live, Ramsamy has now issued a communique to SASCOC’s sporting bodies to confirm an SGM will be held virtually on September 19.

The build-up to the election to determine a successor to Gideon Sam has been beset by problems ©Getty Images

The meeting is expected to confirm constitutional amendments and the date for the election.

Members are reportedly allowed to propose additions to the agenda of the virtual meeting by September 5, which will be relevant to determining a roadmap to the election.

Acting President Aleck Skhosana is among the candidates standing to be the permanent successor to Sam.

The Athletics South Africa chairman is joined on the list of candidates by Netball South Africa President Cecilia Molokwane‚ Free State Rugby President Jerry Segwaba and Northern Cape Sports Confederation head Farrell Moses.

Barry Hendricks, another candidate, faces a disciplinary hearing which could rule him out of the election.

The hearing was due to take place today after initially being postponed.

Hendricks was placed on "special leave" in April, when he was serving as Acting SASCOC President.

The official had been accused of blocking the candidacy of rivals ahead of the SASCOC Presidential election, a claim Hendricks has denied.