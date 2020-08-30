The French Cycling Federation (FFC) has offered to step in as a last-minute host for this year's International Cycling Union (UCI) Road World Championships.

Competition was due to take place from September 20 to 27 in Aigle-Martigny, but was cancelled after the Swiss Government extended a ban on events involving more than 1,000 people.

Such a ban has been in place since February to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the pandemic.

Despite the proximity to the event, the UCI revealed it was working towards finding an "alternative project" for the 2020 event earlier this month.

Since then, the FFC has confirmed it has presented the possibility of holding the World Championships in Haute-Saône, in the Bourgogne-Franche Comté region.

The Haute-Saône region is experienced in hosting the Tour de France ©Getty Images

Road races would take place over the climb of La Planche des Belles Filles, which is also set to host a time trial during the Tour de France on September 19.

The area has also hosted the Tour de France on five occasions within the last decade.

The FFC claimed the same infrastructure and health and safety measures from this year's stage could be used during the World Championships.

The UCI is set to make a final decision regarding the event on Tuesday (September 1).

A bid to host the races has also been made by the Valdera region of Italy.