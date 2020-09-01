The Australian Olympic Committee's (AOC) Olympics Unleashed programme has made its 1,000th school visit, with the small Queensland town of Comet the recipient.

With a population of 498, the rural settlement helped see in the landmark for the AOC's initiative, which is presented by Optus.

Men's hockey player Jake Whetton answered questions from 20 students at Comet State School about his Olympic journey, goal-setting an resilience.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the programme is currently being delivered online - allowing athletes to still inspire young people around Australia.

Since launching in Queensland in 2018, the free campaign has expanded to New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory and South Australia.

It has since reached more than 140,000 students from metropolitan areas to some of the most distant parts of the nation, including the Torres Strait Islands.

One of the children listens to Jake Whetton ©AOC

Hailing from Queensland, Whetton is a Rio 2016 Olympian and a two-time Commonwealth Games champion, as well as part of the 2014 World Cup-winning side.

Aged 29, he has represented Australia a total of 203 times - being one of very few players in the current squad to have won more than 200 caps.

"Reaching 1,000 Olympics Unleashed visits today shows the great enthusiasm from schools for their students to learn first-hand from Olympians," AOC chief executive Matt Carroll said.

"More than 140,000 students across the country have heard directly from athletes on their Olympic journey lessons that will help them find their passion and how to go about achieving them.

"An Olympic journey is more than the 60 minutes on a hockey pitch or the two minutes sprinting on the kayak course.

"It's years of hard work individually and with a team, learning how to overcome obstacles and bounce back from disappointments to achieve something truly special.

"Particularly now as athletes are facing the challenges of delays to their Tokyo Olympic dreams and disruption to their sporting careers, they can share how they are adapting and resetting to help students in their own daily lives."

Jake Whetton has earned more than 200 caps for the Australian national hockey team ©AOC

Whetton comes the city of Rockhampton - 200 kilometres east of Comet - and was speaking from Perth, where the Kookaburras are based.

"I'm so lucky to be able to connect with the kids at Comet, to put a smile on their faces and inspire them to know they can achieve some incredible things," Whetton said.

"Particularly right now when young people are facing so much uncertainty about what the future may hold, it's so valuable to be able to share some things I've learned that can help them to follow and achieve things whether it's in sport, science, maths or any other passion they have."

Olympics Unleashed is currently running daily, with sprint canoeist Bernadette Wallace, two-time Olympic hockey gold medallist Katrina Powell and sprint kayaker Jaime Roberts recently sharing their experiences with students in Adelaide, Wollongong and Port Macquarie.