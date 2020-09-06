Fishlock claims Britain coach at Tokyo 2020 should not be the manager of a home nations team

The manager of the British women's football team at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games should not be the head coach of any of the four home nations, according to Wales' most-capped player Jess Fishlock.

Fishlock told BBC Sport she believes the same person managing Britain and a home nations team leads to an "unconscious bias" in selection.

Then-England manager Hope Powell's British squad at London 2012 featured 16 English players and two Scottish players.

Fishlock also suggested Phil Neville leaving his position as England head coach in July 2021 could strengthen his case to handed the position.

"I've always said - and maybe this is because of what happened before - it shouldn't be someone from the home nations because I think there's a subconscious bias which I totally understand," the 33-year-old said.

"But Phil's not going to be the England manager going forward so maybe he won't have that pressure with regard to picking the England players.

"I always thought it would be hard for him to not pick an English player for the Olympics and then say to them: 'I need you for the Euros.'

Phil Neville's impending departure as England head coach has sparked uncertainty over who will lead the British squad at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"It's a really hard position for anybody to be in.

"I wouldn't like to be that coach.

"I don't think anybody would like to be in that situation."

Neville's departure from England has sparked uncertainty over who will manage Britain at Tokyo 2020, as it had been widely expected he would be given the role.

The former Manchester United and England player is under contract until July 2021, with the rearranged Tokyo 2020 Games scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8.

Neville, who would have led the British team had Tokyo 2020 not been pushed back to 2021, is due to be replaced as head coach by Sarina Wiegman of The Netherlands next September.

Wiegman is stepping down from her role as head coach of the Dutch national team to take the England job after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The manager of the British team for Tokyo 2020 has not yet been revealed.

The English Football Association - the only one of the four home nations to have expressed enthusiasm for the Olympic tournament - said an announcement on who will lead the team will be made "in due course".