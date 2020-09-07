Updates on the International Volleyball Federation's (FIVB) Athletes' Relief Support Fund were provided at the governing body's latest Athletes' Commission meeting.

The meeting was held online with Athletes' Commission President Gilberto "Giba" Amauri de Godoy Filho, secretary Vladimir Grbic and members Madelein Meppelink, Samuele Papi and Jordan Larson participating.

FIVB President Ary Graça and the Athletes' Commission announced the launch of the relief fund in May.

The fund is aimed primarily at those unable to afford basic necessitates, with volleyball-related income drying up due to the cancellation and postponement of competitions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Athletes were able to apply for grants online with an FIVB taskforce carrying out eligibility checks on applications.

To be eligible for assistance, athletes could not be under any international or national sanctions and must not have committed anti-doping violations.

They must have competed in or above a minimum threshold of events in the 2018-2019 season – unless exceptional circumstances prevented them from doing so.

"As the link between players and the FIVB, the Athletes' Commission has been involved in the Athletes' Relief Support fund process every step of the way," said Grbic, a two-time Olympic medallist and world champion for Serbia.

"We truly hope that this support will help those most in need during these difficult times."

The FIVB have been forced to cancel this year's Volleyball Nations League due to coronavrirus, while the 2021 Beach Volleyball World Championships were moved to 2022 to avoid a clash with the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The FIVB announced the relief fund in May ©FIVB

The Athletes' Commission were provided with updates on the schedule for the 2021 Volleyball Nations League at the meeting.

The upcoming King of the Court event in Utrecht in The Netherlands was also discussed, along with the return to volleyball and beach volleyball guidelines.

Discussions also took place on the importance of the FIVB Projects Platform, which provides annual support to National Federations, as well as the status of the Athletes' Commission elections and the players page on the FIVB website.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly had a significant impact on people all over the globe, including volleyball and beach volleyball players," said Giba.

"So, it is vital that we can continue to meet, albeit virtually, to ensure we continue to serve as an essential link between the players and the FIVB during these challenging times."

The next online meeting of the Athletes' Commission will be held in October.