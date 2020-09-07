USA Boxing has announced the appointment of Jonathan Prin to the national governing body's Board, as the general membership director.

Prin is a partner at Greylock Capital, an investment firm based in New York.

He is also the former chair of the Board of Directors of CFA Society New York, where he currently serves as director emeritus.

"I am excited to be a part of USA Boxing," Prin, who boxed in college and is a registered boxing coach and official, said.

"I look forward to working with the Board and staff to build upon the excellent work that has already been done by this organisation to promote the best and safest possible environment for all its participants."

The USA Boxing Board currently includes President Tyson Lee, Cam F. Awesome, Eric Buller, Patrick Butler, Brian Ceballo, Héctor Colón, Franchon Crews, Dick Hoffmann and Ebony Haliburton.

Ray Silvas, Chris Trombetta and Sherry Wulkan are also members of the Board.

Lee welcomed the appointment of Prin.

USA Boxing has welcomed the appointment of Jonathan Prin to their Board ©USA Boxing

"I'd like to take a moment to thank all the candidates who submitted applications for this position, and congratulate Jonathan Prin for his selection," Lee said.

"I have already had the pleasure of speaking with JP, and he is fired up about working with the national office staff and representing the USA Boxing membership on the Board of Directors.

"I think I can speak for our entire Board by saying that we are all excited about our new colleague's selection and we are looking forward to working with him."

USA Boxing executive director Mike McAtee said Prin's experience will help to push the organisation forward in the coming years.

"USA Boxing is excited to have Jonathan be part of our Board of Directors," said McAtee.

"Prin's experiences inside and outside the ring will be a great addition to our Board, and we know he will help push USA Boxing forward during this term."