Guernsey Commonwealth Games Association (GCGA) chairman David Harry has expressed concern for athletes looking to qualify for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, with competition opportunities off the island limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a maximum limit of 28 athletes allowed to compete for the British Crown dependency at the Games, Harry said he was "hopeful" the team could reach that threshold, but said it was a possibility that less would be selected.

"I am hopeful that we will," said Harry to the Guernsey Press, when asked the likelihood of filling the allocated spots.

"But the way things have unfolded over the last 12 months, with so little progress being made in the ability for athletes to compete off-island, because of the restrictions, it may mean that we will not send 28 athletes."

He admitted that if Guernsey sent a smaller team to Birmingham 2022, it could lead to a reduction in spots at future Games.

"It is very possible that if we do not send a full team and we do not compete competently, we could well see our numbers cut by the Commonwealth Games Federation," added Harry.

Congratulations to @CamChalmers400 who has secured his place on the plane to represent @TeamGB at @Tokyo2020 in the 4 x 400m relay. 👏#TeamGuernsey 🇬🇬 pic.twitter.com/MxNNwSEgNM — Guernsey Commonwealth Games Association 🇬🇬 (@GuernseyCGA) June 29, 2021

The qualifying window remains open for another eight months, giving athletes and teams more time to prepare and perform to book their respective spots at the event, stating the GCGA would be "as flexible as possible" to assist them.

Athletes can be selected by reaching qualifying standards or if a sports official submits a successful case for inclusion.

Due to COVID-19, competition in various sports has been limited, making it difficult to travel to the United Kingdom and elsewhere to compete.

"The sports will be able to nominate athletes on the basis of their performances in the past and prior Commonwealth Games representations, but it will be down to the sports to make a case for those athletes to go," said Harry.

"There are some sports where you can see the nucleus of the team being selected and other sports where there’s more work to do by the sports to make their cases."

Guernsey has won one gold, three silvers and two bronzes at the Commonwealth Games, but has not won gold since Auckland 1990 and last won a medal at Victoria 1994.

One of their brightest hopes for a medal will be 400 metres runner Cameron Chalmers, who is a European 4x400m relay silver medallist.

He was part of the British relay team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, finishing sixth in the mixed relay final and sixth in the men's heats.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8 2022.