Parsons re-elected as IPC President for second term

Brazilian official Andrew Parsons has been re-elected as President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) for a second consecutive term.

The decision came at the 20th IPC General Assembly which is currently being held online.

Parsons, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), stood unopposed and received 98 per cent of the votes.

The Brazilian succeeded Briton Sir Philip Craven as IPC President in 2017 and will serve another four-year term through to 2025.

Parsons has had a long career in sports administration, serving as chairperson of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee from 2009 to 2017 and being part of the IOC Coordination Commission for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

