Jamaican fails in CAS appeal to secure two-woman bobsleigh spot at Beijing 2022

Jamaica’s Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian has failed in a bid to be included in the two-woman bobsleigh event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, after seeing an appeal turned down by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) here.

The CAS Ad Hoc Division confirmed it had received an appeal from Fenlator-Victorian, who is due to compete in the women’s monobob, which is making its Olympic debut, here.

Fenlator-Victorian had requested the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) set aside the athlete point ranking table for the quota allocation for the two-woman bobsleigh event.

Her appeal called for the recalculation of the point rankings for the Beijing 2022 based only on races that actually occurred, and without retroactively double counting any races.

The request would have granted the final two-woman quota spot to the Jamaica rather than France, however Fenlator-Victorian’s appeal requested the ISBF and International Olympic Committee add an additional quota spot for France.

It was claimed this would permit greater inclusion of female athletes in the Games.

"A Panel of arbitrators held a hearing by video-conference in the evening of 6 February 2022 from the offices of the CAS Ad Hoc Division in Beijing," a CAS statement read.

"The Panel issued its decision earlier today and dismissed the application.

"The full award with reasons will be published shortly."

Jamaica were represented in the two-woman event for the first time at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

The Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation had expected the nation to secure a place in the two-woman event at the Games, based on their performances on the North American Cup circuit.

Fenlator-Victorian and brakewoman Audra Segree received praise from the organisation for their performances in December.

Jamaica missed out on a place, however, when the final IBSF list of quota place were published last month, finishing behind France for the final spot.

Jamaica had been hoping for repeat appearances in the two-woman bobsleigh event, after Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell competed at Pyeongchang 2018.

Fenlator-Victorian avoided disqualification from Pyeongchang 2018 following a positive doping test for the steroid clenbuterol earlier that year.

The IBSF accepted Fenlator-Victorian’s explanation that a contaminated supplement caused her positive test, with the American-born athlete given a one-year backdated suspension in 2019.