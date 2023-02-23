Cambodia mark 100 days to go until ASEAN Para Games

Organisers in Cambodia have today marked 100 days to go until the 2023 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Para Games in Cambodia.

The event in capital city Phnom Penh is due to be held from June 3 to 9, with 13 sports on the programme.

Two thousand athletes are expected, with the Games centring around the new Morodok Techo Sports Complex.

Para-action will follow the Southeast Asian Games between May 5 and 17.

"Today, as we celebrate the 100-day countdown milestone, we must continue to ensure that our athletes are given equal opportunities to prove themselves and excel at the highest competitive sporting platform," said ASEAN Para Sports Federation President Major General Osoth Bhavilai.

"The ASEAN Para Games not only provides such opportunities, but it also helps provide strength to uphold our equality and inclusivity agenda."

Cambodia has never hosted the ASEAN Para Games, which has been held 10 times dating back to 2001.

The host nation will be joined by Indonesia, Cambodia, Brunei, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

Major General Osoth Bhavilai is confident Cambodia will host a successful event ©ASEAN

Athletics, badminton, boccia, chess, goalball, seven-a-side football, five-a-side football, judo, powerlifting, swimming, table tennis, sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball are the sports on the programme.

Esports has also been included as a demonstration, while the Games motto is "Sports: Live in Peace".

"Cambodia is out to prove that despite hosting the Games for the first time, it can meet the demands and expectations in all organisational areas and ensure the welfare of athletes and participants are well taken care of," Bhavilai added.

"I believe that come June 3 we will have a great Games and our athletes, Para-sports and our Para Movement stand to gain especially in preparing for their next major assignment, the Hangzhou Asian Para Games 2023 (sic) in October."

A Coordination Committee visit is due to take place in Phnom Penh next month.