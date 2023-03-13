Iran's Sports Minister discharged from hospital after injury in helicopter crash

Iranian Sports Minister Hamid Sajjadi has been released from hospital just weeks after he sustained a brain haemorrhage in a helicopter crash.

Sajjadi was taken to Bahonar Hospital in Kerman after suffering a bleed on the brain following the incident that killed an advisor to the Sports Minister.

Due to his condition, Sajjadi was transferred to a hospital in Tehran before being discharged to continue his recovery at home.

The helicopter carrying Sajjadi and 11 other senior officials crashed when it was trying to land at a sports complex in Iranian city Baft on February 23.

Esmaeil Ahmadi, an advisor to Sajjadi, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The helicopter carrying Iranian Sports Minister Hamid Sajjadi and 15 other passengers crashed in Baft last month ©Iranian Government

The helicopter reportedly crashed from a height of around 15 metres with at least 16 passengers on board.

"By God’s grace, Dr. Sajjadi was discharged from the hospital, and one of the factors that helped his treatment is that he was an athlete," said Hossein Samadinia, chief medical officer of Baqiyatallah Hospital, in a report by Box Score News.

Sajjadi has been Sports Minister of Iran since August 2021 when Ebrahim Raisi became President.

Before moving into politics, Sajjadi was a successful long-distance runner, representing Iran at the Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996 Olympics.

Sajjadi claimed Asian Games gold in the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase and won one gold and four bronze medals in the event at the Asian Championships.

He still holds the national records in the men's 5,000m and 10,000m and indoor record in the men's 1500m.