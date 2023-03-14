Steel company ArcelorMittal is set to manufacture the Olympic and Paralympic Torches for Paris 2024 in a newly-announced partnership.

The Olympic Torches are set to bring the traditional Flame from Olympia to Paris after going around France for two months.

The Paralympic Torches will be used for the Relay which is due to go from Stoke Mandeville in England, the birthplace of the Paralympics, to Paris.

The company will also manufacture the Cauldrons, which will be lit during the Opening Ceremonies, with large rings and agitos set to be installed in Paris in multiple locations.

Both the Torches and Cauldrons will have a low carbon dioxide footprint to help with the sustainable goals of the Games, as ArcelorMittal will rely on their expertise in the decarbonisation of steel-making.

Lakshmi Mittal, the executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, expressed his excitement for the new partnership.

"We are very proud to be an official partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games," said Mittal.

"This global event, the most famous and engaging sports event in the world, resonates with the values that drive our group and all of our 154,000 employees around the world - the desire to constantly raise the bar, inclusion and diversity, and the quest for net zero, illustrated by the Paris 2024 ambition to limit its CO 2 footprint.

Tony Estanguet says that the Torch and Cauldron are important symbols of the Olympic Games ©Getty Images

"It is a great honour for ArcelorMittal and for me to contribute to this exceptional celebration of sport."

Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024 added: "Torches and Cauldrons are among the great symbols of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"The Torches will travel thousands of kilometres during the Torch Relay, close to the people of France, while hundreds of thousands of spectators and billions of television viewers will see the Cauldrons ignite and extinguish during the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Games.

"We are delighted to be working with ArcelorMittal, a leader in steel, to manufacture these essential elements, as well as the large rings and agitos that will be installed in Paris.

"Thanks to its capacity for innovation, ArcelorMittal will also take up the challenge of making the Games both spectacular and more sustainable."

Today marks 500 days until the Paris 2024 Olympics are due to begin, with a 24-hour Relay due to take place to mark the milestone across all five continents, and French President Emmanuel Macron set to meet Paris 2024 artistic director of ceremonies Thomas Jolly to discuss arrangements for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are due to take place from July 26 to August 11 2024, with the Paralympics set to follow from August 28 to September 8.