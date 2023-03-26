Camilo Pérez López Moreira was re-elected unopposed as President and Santa Fe in Argentina officially awarded the 2026 South American Games at the South American Sports Organisation (ODESUR) General Assembly in Buenos Aires.

Events are due to be held in the cities of Rosario, Santa Fe and Rafaela at the next edition of the quadrennial multi-sport event, previously held in Argentina in Rosario in 1982 and the capital Buenos Aires in 2006.

The province was ratified as the host for 2026 by acclamation at the Emperador Hotel in the Argentinian capital.

Sante Fe Governor Omar Perotti led its delegation that presented its plans for the South American Games to the General Assembly.

Last year's South American Games, in Asunción in Paraguay, featured 404 medal events in 34 sports.

Brazil finished top of the medals table winning a total of 319, including 133 gold.

They finished ahead of Colombia, who won 255 medals, 79 of them gold.

En la XXXV Asamblea General se eligió por aclamación y de forma unánime el nuevo Comité Ejecutivo de la ODESUR. pic.twitter.com/vnoSjbJKTn — ODESUR (@odesurmedia) March 25, 2023

At the General Assembly, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach praised the organisation of Asunción 2022 via a video message.

"I congratulate you on the great success of the Asunción 2022 South American Games," Bach said.

"Those Games sent an important message to all of South America.

"The sport is back.

"Together they have made these Games a symbol of solidarity and resilience.

"They offered the athletes a perfect setting to inspire many people with their efforts.

"For this reason, I congratulate all of you gathered in this General Assembly of ODESUR under the great leadership of its President Camilo Pérez."

Another province in Argentina in San Luis put forward its bid for the 2025 South American Youth Games, with an Evaluation Commission set to make a visit followed by a final decision from the ODESUR Executive Committee.

Argentine Olympic Committee President and ODESUR vice-president Mario Moccia emphasised the importance of the country hosting major sports events in South America.

"We are honoured to have this General Assembly at home after 20 years, we are going to have a long day where we will work on a lot of issues," he said.

"I appreciate the presence of all present.

"We have the honour of having two Argentine provinces presenting their applications to organise the South American Games and bet on the sports development of South America."

Sante Fe in Argentina has been awarded the 2026 South American Games ©ODESUR

ODESUR President Pérez López Moreira of Paraguay, an IOC member, said "it is a joy to be in Argentina today, enjoying this beautiful country and which has always given a lot of support to ODESUR".

He and other members of the Executive Committee were unanimously re-elected to a fresh four-year term as ODESUR President.

The other members consist of Moccia as first vice-president and Paulo Wanderley Teixeira of Brazil as second vice-president.

Bolivia's Marco Arce was re-elected as treasurer, with the elected Executive Committee officials completed by Panama's Damaris Young, Aruba's Wanda Broeksema and Colombia's José Luis Echeverry.

Miguel Ángel Mujica of Chile was appointed as secretary general and Uruguay's Inés Remersaro as Athletes' Commission President.

Panam Sports was represented by Mexican secretary general Ivar Sisniega.

ODESUR consists of 15 member states.