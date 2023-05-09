Los Angeles County is set to hold several pop-up culture, arts, and recreation events in parallel with the city's hosting of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

A unanimous vote from the County's Board of Supervisors agreed to partner with LA Metro to help fund events at transportation hubs, in county parks and blocked off streets to attract tourists and locals.

"This will be one of the most important activities not just in city of LA but also in Los Angeles County," said First District Supervisor Hilda Solis, who also serves as chair of LA Metro's LA28 Committee, as reported by the Los Angeles Daily News.

The County is hoping to secure federal and state grants to help LA Metro meet its $10 million (£7.9 million/€9.1 million) budget for Los Angeles 2028 side events that are set to emulate the last time the Californian city hosted the Games.

The 1984 Games were preceded by the Los Angeles Olympic Arts Festival, a 10-week event of visual arts, murals, theatre, dance, and music that welcomed 1.25 million visitors.

"These events are occasions for the world to come together, and where we can showcase our diverse population," said arts commissioner from the First Supervisorial District Helen Hernandez, as reported by the Los Angeles Daily News.

"We are the world here in Los Angeles County."

Hilda Solis wants the events running alongside Los Angeles 2028 to give a voice to "communities of colour" ©Getty Images

Los Angeles County is also able to apply for cultural, parks, and theatre grants outside of LA Metro's remit.

It also wants to utilise this for Olympic "side events" including viewing parties for those unable to attend in person.

The motion mentioned concerns about "unintended consequences of gentrification and displacement" because of building new venues and clearing space for street events.

"The county should take a proactive approach to ensure economic activities are distributed fairly," said Solis.

Solis also stated that she wanted to help underserved areas of the city to capitalise on the Games' benefits.

"We are saying we want communities of colour to be heard," she said.

"Especially when the whole world will be looking."