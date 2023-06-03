Świątek brushes opposition aside to storm into French Open round of 16

Defending champion and top seed Iga Świątek charged into the French Open round of 16 as she dominated China's Wang Xinyu in straight sets on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The Pole cruised past world number 80 Wang 6-0, 6-0 in just 51 minutes in their first match at tour-level.

Świątek did not face a single break point and fired 21 winners to Wang's three, in what was the Chinese player's first third-round match at a Grand Slam.

"For sure, I am happy," said Świątek.

"It was a very strong performance from me and I was happy I was disciplined and took care of everything.

"Every point is important for me and at the highest level every point matters.

"You always have to be kind of disciplined.

"I am going to use that skill later when I have tight matches."

1 - Iga Swiatek has her first 6-0 6-0 scoreline at a Grand Slam event. It's the fourth in the women's singles at Roland-Garros in the past decade and the first since Caroline Wozniacki defeated Francoise Abanda in 2017. Benchmark.#RolandGarros | @rolandgarros @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/Rku8bXSIKo — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 3, 2023

The 22-year-old will face former top 25 player Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine who powered past Canada's 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu 6-1, 6-1.

Last year's runner-up Coco Gauff of the United States overcame a shaky start to end 16-year-old neutral athlete Mirra Andreeva's run with a 6-7, 6-1, 6-1 victory.

In the men's singles, Denmark's Holger Rune crushed Argentine qualifier Genaro Alberto Olivieri 6-4, 6-1, 6-1.

He is aiming to become his country's first male Grand Slam singles champion but faces an outside chance with the likes of Serbian Novak Djokovic and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz still in the mix.

"Luckily I haven't used too much unnecessary energy during the tournament so far," he said.

"I'm in the fourth round and I can play better, so it's a good thing.

"But obviously the matches are going to get harder and harder from now so I have to step up also."

He faces another Argentine next in Francisco Cerundolo, who is through to the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time after upsetting eighth seed Taylor Fritz 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.