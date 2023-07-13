Olympians Eric Radford and Jacqueline Simoneau have been recruited to the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) Mission Team for Santiago 2023 to mark 100 days until the Pan American Games Opening Ceremony.

The pair have been appointed as athlete service officers and will act as mentors and advisors to support athletes at the event which is due to begin on October 20 in the Chilean capital.

"I am excited and honoured for the opportunity to be an athlete service officer at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago," said Radford, a three-time Olympic medal-winning figure skater.

"To use my experience in a brand new dimension and to support our Canadian team will be a highlight for me.

"I'm especially happy to be a part of the 'team behind the team' and gain new perspective and insight while cheering all of the athletes to their best performances."

Simoneau has also expressed her excitement to be on the team following a fruitful career in synchronised swimming.

The 26-year-old was part of the gold medal-winning women's duet and women's team line-ups at the Toronto 2015 and Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

They have been enlisted alongside Lisa Hoffart, who will serve as mental health lead, the chief doctor Suzanne Leclerc, and performance dietician Evelyne Telmosse.

Hoffart is a registered psychologist and mental performance consultant while Leclerc has experience at 10 major Games dating back to the Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympics.

Telmosse works with several national sports organisations to support athletes with nutrition on a day-to-day basis.

"Core to the COC's operational approach to Games is our commitment to providing holistic support for the entire Team Canada delegation, which means taking care of the team's mental and physical health," said Eric Myles, COC's chief sport officer.

"After a rigorous selection process, we are so proud of the composition of the entire Mission Team and are confident that we are providing the best possible performance environment and support for Team Canada in Santiago."