Olympic gold medallist Bruny Surin has been added to the Canadian Olympic Foundation (COF) Board of Directors.

Surin replaces Olympic swimming gold medallist Mark Tweksbury on the COF, the charitable arm of the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC), who has completed this term.

Surin represented Canada at four Olympic Games and won a gold medal as part of the men's 4x100 metres relay team at Atlanta 1996.

He jointly holds the Canadian record of 9.84sec in the 100m sprint, which he ran at the 1999 World Athletics Championships in Seville.

Surin is also Team Canada’s Chef de Mission for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Bruny Surin was a member of Canada's 4x100m relay team that won the Olympic gold medal at Atlanta and will be the country's Chef de Mission at Paris 2024 ©COF

"I am honoured to join the COF Board of Directors," said the 56-year-old Surin.

"Team Canada has always been my home.

"After arriving in Montreal from Haiti, sport completely changed my life.

"I’ve been working hard to give back to the community that has given me so much, and I can’t wait to accomplish even more with the Canadian Olympic Foundation and help give more young athletes the opportunity to achieve their Olympic dreams."

In 2002, Surin founded the Bruny Surin Foundation, which has since awarded more than CAD$2 million (£1.1 million/$1.5 million/€1.3 million) in scholarships to support student athletes, training camps, and promoting healthy and active lifestyles to youth.

The Canadian Olympic Foundation is the charitable arm of the Canadian Olympic Committee and helps provide funding for top athletes ©Getty Images

"We are thrilled to have Bruny join us at the Foundation," said Jacqueline Ryan, chief executive of the COF and chief of brand and commercial officer of the COC.

"Not only is he one of Canada’s all-time great Olympic athletes, but he is also a dedicated champion of the Olympic Movement and a passionate advocate for youth in sport.

"I am so looking forward to working alongside him as we continue to activate on the Team Canada Impact Agenda and transform Canada through the power of sport.

"I would also like to thank Mark Tewksbury for his passionate contribution to the Canadian Olympic Foundation.

"He is one of the most ardent champions for the power of sport in this country, and we know he will continue to support the Foundation and Team Canada through his many other roles."