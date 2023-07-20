The director of the Opening Ceremony of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games in Chengdu next week has promised a celebration of youth and dreams.

The event is set to be declared open at the 40,000-seater Dong'an Lake Sports Park Stadium on July 28.

It will end a long road for Chinese organisers that had originally planned to hold the Games in August 2021 only to be hit by delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chen Weiya has been given the responsibility of directing the Opening Ceremony having done so for the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics Games in Nanjing.

The Dong'an Lake Sports Park is set to be the venue for the Chengdu 2021 Opening Ceremony ©Chengdu 2021

According to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, the theme of the ceremony will encapsulate the hopes, endeavours and friendships of young athletes.

"We aim to incorporate the essential elements of the FISU World University Games into the ceremonial grandeur and artistic presentations," said Chen.

"We want the audience to connect with the energy of youth in each performance, embodying the spirit of young individuals striving for their dreams."

It is reported by CCTV that two athletes will carry the FISU flag into the venue before the Chengdu 2021 emblem will light up on the track.

A university choir group is also expected to deliver the Chinese national anthem for the Opening Ceremony that will culminate with the lighting of the Cauldron.





Chen Weiya directed the Opening Ceremony of the 2014 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing ©Getty Images

"The torchbearers we have chosen, as well as the method of ignition, all symbolise a strong sense of pursuing dreams," added Chen.





"They are dream seekers and achievers.

"Personally, I feel like a dream chaser, constantly in pursuit.

"Together with my team, we are united in our pursuit, chasing a splendid and sunlit dream of the Opening Ceremony of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Games.

"I hope to see this dream come true on the evening of 28 July."

Student athletes from across the globe across are poised to compete in 18 sports at the Games, due to be held from July 28 to August 8.

Chengdu is the third Chinese mainland city to host the biennial Summer University Games, following Beijing in 2001 and Shenzhen in 2011.