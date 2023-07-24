Back-to-back winners the US watched by more than 6.2 million in FIFA Women's World Cup opener

More than 6.2 million television viewers in the United States watched the back-to-back winners beat Vietnam in their opener at this year's FIFA Women's World Cup.

The average of 5.261 million viewers on English-language US rights holders Fox made it the second most-watched group stage match in Women's World Cup history in the US, beaten only by the 5.337 million who tuned into their victory against Chile in France four years ago.

Audience figures peaked at 6.552 million on Saturday (July 22).

It was the most streamed Women's World Cup group stage match in Fox history with an average audience of 155,831.

By way of comparison with their opening match at France 2019, viewing figures were up by 99 per cent as 2.649 million watched the US' victory against Thailand.

Additionally, more than one million viewers watched the US' 3-0 win in Auckland on the Spanish-language US rights holder Telemundo, Peacock, Universo and Telemundo streaming platforms.

The strong viewing figures were recorded despite a clash with Argentinian star Lionel Messi making his debut for Inter Miami in the men's Major League Soccer.

A peak audience of 4.2 million on ITV watched England beat Haiti in their first match of the FIFA Women's World Cup ©Getty Images

The US are set to face The Netherlands in their second match at the Women's World Cup on Thursday (July 27) in a repeat of the 2019 final.

European champions England were watched by a peak audience of 4.2 million on British free-to-air broadcaster ITV for their 1-0 victory against Haiti in Brisbane on the same day the US beat Vietnam.

It passed the 3.7 million peak who watched their UEFA Women's European Championship first match against Austria on the BBC last year.

The game against Haiti earned a 39.4 per cent audience share on British television.

A broadcasting deal to show the Women's World Cup in Britain and other leading European nations France, Germany, Italy and Spain was only struck just over a month before the start of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had claimed in May rights offers were "a slap in the face for women worldwide" and warned of a potential blackout unless offers were improved.

FIFA reportedly fell around $100 million (£78 million/€90 million) short of its goal of $300 million (£234 million/€271 million) for broadcast right fees for the tournament, which is the first edition featuring 32 teams.