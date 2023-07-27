British-based company ES Global, which specialises in demountable overlay and infrastructure solutions, has signed an agreement with next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris to become an official supporter.

The company, which will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding next year, is made up of entities in France, the United Kingdom, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and the United States.

It has worked on a number of previous Olympic Games, including London 2012 and Rio 2016, as well as Winter editions at Salt Lake City 2002 and Sochi 2014.

It has also been involved in several Commonwealth Games, including Manchester 2002, Melbourne 2006 and Delhi 2010, and last year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Away from sport, its projects have included the ABBA Arena at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London where a digital version of the famous Swedish pop group appear in daily concerts.

It is also working on the World Expo 2025 in Osaka.

ABBA Arena at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London is among the latest projects that ES Global has worked on ©ES Global

Paris 2024 has set a target of constructing venues where 95 per cent are pre-existing or temporary.

ES Global has set a target of reusing 90 per cent of items it will provide for Paris 2024, with the rest being either upcycled or recycled.

The contract covers the products and services in relation to the planning, conception, provision, installation, integration, maintenance and dismantling of temporary infrastructure also known as overlay.

Among the events where ES Global is expected to work on during Paris 2024 is providing the wall for sport climbing at Le Bourget in in Saint-Denis.

ES Global's team celebrates its new partnership with Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet ©ES Global

"We could not be more pleased to sign this deal with Paris 2024,” Cyrille d’Estienne d’Orves, managing director of ES Global France, said.

"This event is in our DNA as a company, and it is testament to our growing French and mainland Europe business, that we are able to make this significant commitment to Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

"We wish Paris 2024 and French authorities every success with the preparations, and we are very proud to play our part in providing the best possible, sustainable platform for the athletes."

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet underlined the role that companies like ES Global will play in helping make this the most sustainable Olympics in history.

"It is thanks to experts like ES Global that we will be able to organise the biggest event in the world and the finest collective project that France has ever supported," he said.

"Every segment of the organisation is key."