US players again refuse to sing national anthem before FIFA Women's World Cup match against Netherlands

Members of the United States' team have refused to sing the country's national anthem prior to their FIFA Women's World Cup fixture against The Netherlands which ended in a draw in Wellington.

Andi Sullivan, Sophia Smith, Naomi Girma, Emily Fox, Trinity Rodman and Crystal Dunn chose not to sing the anthem in the previous match against Vietnam and did the same again today at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

"I think when we're out there we're preparing for the game, and that isn't the focus," said Girma.

"So ultimately, every player has the choice."

The US then failed to live up to expectations as they were held to a 1-1 draw in front of 27,312 fans in New Zealand's capital city.

Jill Roord opened the scoring after 17 minutes before the US' Lindsey Horan pulled her side level but neither team could find a winner.

They both now sit on four points with one game remaining in the group stage while Vietnam were eliminated by Portugal in Hamilton today.

Co-hosts Australia's chances of progressing to the knockout rounds suffered a blow as they lost 3-2 to Nigeria in Brisbane ©Getty Images

The Portuguese have an outside chance of progressing after they beat the Vietnamese 2-0 thanks to first-half goals from Telma Encarnação and Francisca Nazareth at the Waikato Stadium.

They have three points and face the US in Tuesday's deciding Group E fixtures.

Co-hosts Australia were stunned by Nigeria in Group B as the Africans pulled off a comeback victory to prevail 3-2 at Brisbane's Lang Park.

Australia scored first when Emily van Egmond converted Caitlin Foord's pass just before half-time but the lead did not last long as Uchenna Kanu slotted home five minutes later.

Twenty minutes into the second half and Nigeria had taken the lead through an Osinachi Ohale header before Asisat Oshoala put the nail in the coffin as she capitalised on a mix up between Australia's Alanna Kennedy and Mackenzie Arnold.

A late goal from Kennedy was not enough for the Australians who now need a result against Olympic champions Canada to stand a chance of qualification.